Insider Buying: DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC) Insider Buys 785,563 Shares of Stock

DigitalX Limited (ASX:DCC – Get Free Report) insider Ieva Guoga acquired 785,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$54,989.41 ($35,477.04).

Ieva Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Ieva Guoga bought 1,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,000.00 ($45,161.29).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Ieva Guoga bought 500,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,500.00 ($22,903.23).

On Wednesday, May 28th, Ieva Guoga bought 1,000,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,000.00 ($44,516.13).

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ieva Guoga bought 750,000 shares of DigitalX stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,250.00 ($32,419.35).

DigitalX Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

About DigitalX

DigitalX Limited provides blockchain product development and digital asset funds management services in Australia. The company operates through Product Development and Asset Management segments. The Product Development segment provides consulting, technical due diligence, and design and development solutions to businesses.

