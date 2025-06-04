Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZJUL. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Articles

