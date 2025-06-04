IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Boosted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,258,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 59,810.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,950,000 after purchasing an additional 916,898 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,696,000 after acquiring an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,412,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 369,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $525.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $530.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $453.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

