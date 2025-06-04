Iconic Labs (LON:ICON) Stock Price Up 38.2% – Here’s What Happened

Iconic Labs Plc (LON:ICON – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 38.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.24 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.18 ($0.07). Approximately 8,115,458 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,390,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Iconic Labs Stock Down 10.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £502,200.00, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.06.

Get Iconic Labs alerts:

Iconic Labs (LON:ICON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (2.63) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Iconic Labs

Iconic Labs Plc, a media and technology business company, focuses on the identification and acquisition of companies in the online media, artificial intelligence, and big data gathering, processing, and analysis sectors. The company was formerly known as WideCells Group PLC and changed its name to Iconic Labs Plc in July 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.