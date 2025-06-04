Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Position Decreased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $174.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.