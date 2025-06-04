Horizons Wealth Management Has $6.15 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $111.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

