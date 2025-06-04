Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Barclays PLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 722,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 388,305 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,519.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174,026 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of HR opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.76%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

