HBW Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 531,207 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,072,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,267,000 after buying an additional 177,419 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1,948.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 168,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.70. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.83.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

