HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 1.62% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 948,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,652,000 after acquiring an additional 938,265 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,378,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.73. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $100.17.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

