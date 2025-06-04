HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $224.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.39. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $201.35 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

