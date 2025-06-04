HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $3,208,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 199,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.27 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $97.68 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.46.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

