HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,205 SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 136,250.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,105,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

