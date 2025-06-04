Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 333 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $211.41 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.