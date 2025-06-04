Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,176 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 289.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $102.97 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. This trade represents a 31.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

