Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $84,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE IQV opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.