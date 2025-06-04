Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $383,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,866 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 16,163,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,074,000 after purchasing an additional 692,852 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,698,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,460,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,934,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

