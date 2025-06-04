Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,450,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 84,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 13.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,504,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,216,000 after acquiring an additional 405,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,901,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,481 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 2.2%

Leidos stock opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

