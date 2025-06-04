Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $85.63.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

