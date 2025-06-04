Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,874,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,954,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 800,998 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,655,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 526,883 shares during the period. Finally, Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,327,000. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

