Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,400,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Price Performance
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.97.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
