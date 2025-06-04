Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,354 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 419.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after acquiring an additional 879,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,060,836,000 after buying an additional 2,036,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,898,000 after buying an additional 439,778 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,809,000 after buying an additional 142,201 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,047,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,182 shares in the company, valued at $27,795,818.20. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $606,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,223.44. This trade represents a 29.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,164 shares of company stock worth $8,644,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Natera Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.99 and a beta of 1.79.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

