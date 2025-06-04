Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $227.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $168.11 and a one year high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

