Gradient Investments LLC Has $220,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,376 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $898.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.