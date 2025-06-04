General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $276.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

