GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 7,501.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,089 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.11% of EQT worth $34,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of EQT by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of EQT by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

EQT Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EQT opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

