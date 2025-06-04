GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 313,266 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13,468.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $42,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,363,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

