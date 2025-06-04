GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2,660.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,798 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $37,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 273,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

