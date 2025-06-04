GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 309,134 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 14,148.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $37,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,138,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,346,000 after purchasing an additional 343,243 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 871,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,712,000 after buying an additional 125,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,204,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COOP shares. Citizens Jmp cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

