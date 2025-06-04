Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 72,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

JMST opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

