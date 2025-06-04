Financial Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $366.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
