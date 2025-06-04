Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 356 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $213.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $215.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.