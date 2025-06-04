Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 948 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25,232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after purchasing an additional 340,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $244.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $154.82 and a one year high of $257.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $224.36.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.