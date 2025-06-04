Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,105,000 after buying an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.64, for a total value of $164,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,486,979.36. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,429,853 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of CDNS opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

