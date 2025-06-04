Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $486,000 Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. The trade was a 13.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

