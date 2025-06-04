Fiduciary Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,074 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $76,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,718,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 351,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $168.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.18 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.20 and a 52-week high of $207.73.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $219.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

