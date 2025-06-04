Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,102 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF makes up 4.5% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned 1.39% of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF worth $32,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Profile

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account.

