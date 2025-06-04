DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 146,240.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in DraftKings by 44.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.96.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,704. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,130,924 shares of company stock valued at $42,831,450. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

