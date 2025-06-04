DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

