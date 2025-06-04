Czech National Bank Has $5.50 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 512,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $362,210,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $168,930,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,278,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810,191 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $64,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

