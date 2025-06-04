Czech National Bank Has $5.15 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

