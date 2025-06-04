Czech National Bank Has $4.73 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

