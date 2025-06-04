Czech National Bank Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,453,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,076,000 after buying an additional 747,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.4%

OMC stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

