Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,959,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,099,000 after acquiring an additional 224,033 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $151.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.73. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.75.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

