Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.83. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $121.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

