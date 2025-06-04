Czech National Bank Acquires 1,146 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $258,928,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after acquiring an additional 618,956 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after acquiring an additional 438,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235,211 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:PKG opened at $194.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.71.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.