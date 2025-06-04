Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.37% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $44,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,055,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $12,084,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,376,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $545,765.22. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $120,078.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,437 shares in the company, valued at $183,550,692.71. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,619,296. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.57.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

