Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

