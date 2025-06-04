Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6%

XEL stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

