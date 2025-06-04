Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Insulet by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $9,822,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $323.24 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $329.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

