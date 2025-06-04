Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lessened by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.27.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

